Daniel Tosh Helped Pay For His Friend’s Cancer Treatment With A Bet On The Patriots

There are a lot of people who don’t like Daniel Tosh. They find his humor low brow and his brand of comedy overly mean.
I’m not one of those people. I enjoy Tosh.0, a variety show where Daniel takes some of the best and worst of the web and makes jokes. And the skits, especially his “Web Redemption,” were spot-on for awhile (though admittedly have gone pretty stale).
Anyway, on Tuesday’s episode, Tosh got a bit serious talking about his comedian friend Andy Ritchie, a man suffering from brain cancer. Tosh talked about Ritchie’s GoFundMe page, and even tweeted about it after the show.
Tosh wanted to do more for his friend; he wanted to go that extra mile to help him cover medical expenses. So, he went the degenerate gambler route, and put $25k on the Patriots to cover the three-point spread in the first half against the Dolphins for Thursday Night Football.
That’s a pretty cool story. Thanks, Andy.
I would have bet that line. Was a no-brainer.
For real… how did he get -3.5? I took New England at -9 and still felt fine about it.
his was just for the first half, not the full game. Still a nice line though.
Ahhh, good call @Odin McDuffy
No-brainer bet, should have put a million down.
I’m still a fan also. Other than the offensive nature of some of his jokes, I don’t really get the flak
Daniel is pretty much the only stand up guy I laugh to/at/with? Also Munting season is almost over folks! We can talk about raping dead people here right? “Safe Space?”