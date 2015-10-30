Daniel Tosh Helped Pay For His Friend’s Cancer Treatment With A Bet On The Patriots

couldve been a little more subtle miami, but thx for winning my bet #forandy. now quit f'ing around in the 2nd half! pic.twitter.com/lXbRrdkeGU — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) October 30, 2015

There are a lot of people who don’t like Daniel Tosh. They find his humor low brow and his brand of comedy overly mean.

I’m not one of those people. I enjoy Tosh.0, a variety show where Daniel takes some of the best and worst of the web and makes jokes. And the skits, especially his “Web Redemption,” were spot-on for awhile (though admittedly have gone pretty stale).

Anyway, on Tuesday’s episode, Tosh got a bit serious talking about his comedian friend Andy Ritchie, a man suffering from brain cancer. Tosh talked about Ritchie’s GoFundMe page, and even tweeted about it after the show.

please contribute to andy's gofundme page. he's a great person. for every $1 you give, i'll add a year to your life. https://t.co/2VmkGZEBFW — daniel tosh (@danieltosh) October 28, 2015

Tosh wanted to do more for his friend; he wanted to go that extra mile to help him cover medical expenses. So, he went the degenerate gambler route, and put $25k on the Patriots to cover the three-point spread in the first half against the Dolphins for Thursday Night Football.