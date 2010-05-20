Daunte Culpepper Is UFL-Bound

05.20.10

Former Pro Bowl quarterback and noted sex boat enthusiast Daunte Culpepper will play in the UFL next season. Culpepper will be a member of the Sacramento Mountain Lions, who are coached by Denny Green. Green also serves as the team’s general manager. Unfortunately for both, Randy Moss will not be around to make them look way better than they actually are.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Culpepper is putting the finishing touches on a contract with the UFL’s Sacramento Mountain Lions, a deal that would make him the biggest name in the burgeoning league and would reunite Culpepper with Dennis Green, the Mountain Lions’ head coach and general manager. Green previously coached Culpepper with the Minnesota Vikings. –PFT

Denny Green is head coach and general manager? That’s a very questionable decision by Mountain Lions staff. Was Jim Fassel not avaible for an interview? He wasn’t? Oh, that’s just shameful. Denny Green also washes the uniforms and makes breakfast for the team every morning. He’s not much of a coach, but he makes a mean bowl of buttery grits.

TAGSDAUNTE CULPEPPERDENNIS GREENSEX BOATUFL

