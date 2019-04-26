Getty Image

The New York Giants took their presumed quarterback of the future when they selected Duke’s Daniel Jones with the no. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night. It was pairing that had gained steam in recent weeks, but that didn’t make it any less surprising that general manager Dave Gettleman would actually select Jones, with Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins still very much available, looking incredibly bored at a bowling alley.

The reactions to Jones’ selection dominated the Internet, from Joe Budden crumpling to the ground in agony to Mina Kimes actually losing her mind. But there’s substance behind the shock. Jones’ college statistics place him amongst an unflattering group of peers, and don’t exactly bode well for his NFL prospects.