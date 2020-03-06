Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Documentary ‘The Beckham Effect’

Perhaps the biggest moment in Major League Soccer history occurred back in 2007. David Beckham, one of the sport’s biggest names, opted to leave Real Madrid to come to the United States and suit up for Los Angeles Galaxy, immediately cementing himself in the league’s lore for his desire to come to MLS despite being a superstar in his prime who could suit up for most clubs in the world.

MLS has come a long, long way since Beckham made his debut with the squad, and now, he’s back in the league as part of the ownership group behind Inter Miami CF, which played its first match over the weekend after a years-long process of getting into the league. The club’s home debut is still a little more than a week away — that’ll happen on March 14 against, funny enough, the Galaxy — but before then, Fox Sports 1 wants to look back on Beckham’s introduction to the league.

Below is the trailer for The Beckham Effect, a new documentary from Emmy Award-winning director Jonathan Hock. With interviewees including Landon Donovan, Steve Nash, and many more, the documentary looks at Beckham coming to MLS and how that impacted American sports beyond just soccer.

The Beckham Effect debuts on FS1 on Friday at 9:30 p.m. EST. Between its initial airing and Inter Miami’s home opener, Fox Sports will show the documentary a total of 10 times.