David Ortiz Is Out Of The Hospital In Boston And Will Rehab At Home

Getty Image

David Ortiz is finally going back home after a harrowing situation following a shooting in the Dominican Republic. Big Papi was reportedly released from the hospital on Saturday after recovering from surgery that saved his life following a gunshot wound.

Ortiz was shot while out at a bar in the Dominican Republic on June 9, though the nature of that incident still seems unknown. Though Ortiz was initially treated for his injuries on the island nation, but the Red Sox paid to fly him back to Boston to get treatment at Mass General in the city, where he had three surgeries and been recovered the last few weeks.

The most clutch player in Red Sox postseason history was reportedly recovering well in the weeks that followed, and according to reports he’s left MGH and will rehab at home.