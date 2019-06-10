David Ortiz Was Shot While At A Bar In The Dominican Republic (UPDATE)

Getty Image

UPDATE #2 (11:10 p.m. ET): Marly Rivera of ESPN offered an update on where Ortiz was taken and he is reportedly in surgery.

The clinic where David Ortiz is being treated is the Dr. Abel González clinic in Santo Domingo. https://t.co/dzPZchBykb — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 10, 2019

UPDATE #1 (10:53 p.m. ET): Dominican police offered reporters updates and clarifications on David Ortiz’s status after he was shot once in the back at a club in Santo Domingo, saying the star is in stable condition.

#BREAKING: National Police confirm David Ortiz was shot in the back tonight at a club in the Dominican Republic. He’s in stable condition. One person has been arrested. #RedSox #7News pic.twitter.com/o45B3s5vii — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) June 10, 2019

This is everything we were told from a Dominican Republic National Police Officer: – David Ortiz was shot once

– Happened at a club in East Santo Domingo

– It was not a robbery

– He was shot in the back came out through the stomach

– Suspect in custody #7News pic.twitter.com/hpGRRTUa7n — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) June 10, 2019

Original Story:

Red Sox legend David Ortiz was reportedly shot in a burglary attempt in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night, per multiple outlets including CDN 37. Additionally, Enrique Rojas of ESPN spoke with Ortiz’s father regarding the incident.