David Ortiz Was Shot While At A Bar In The Dominican Republic (UPDATE)

UPDATE #2 (11:10 p.m. ET): Marly Rivera of ESPN offered an update on where Ortiz was taken and he is reportedly in surgery.
UPDATE #1 (10:53 p.m. ET): Dominican police offered reporters updates and clarifications on David Ortiz’s status after he was shot once in the back at a club in Santo Domingo, saying the star is in stable condition.
Original Story:
Red Sox legend David Ortiz was reportedly shot in a burglary attempt in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night, per multiple outlets including CDN 37. Additionally, Enrique Rojas of ESPN spoke with Ortiz’s father regarding the incident.