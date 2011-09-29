David Stern Doesn’t Like All That Attention That Baseball Got Last Night

After what many are calling the greatest single night in the history of baseball, you can only imagine how it must feel to be David Stern, AKA the captain of the NBA’s Titanic. Stern, as I like to imagine, was probably sitting in his castle atop Snake Mountain, stroking Panthor, as he watched the Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals secure their playoff destinies in incredible fashion while wondering, “What can I do to steal the spotlight from these pathetic fools?”

And then he cackled with delight as he summoned ESPN’s Marc Stein through his evil crystal ball…

David Stern is planning to threaten players with the cancelation of the entire 2011-12 season if the sides haven’t made major progress toward a deal by the end of the weekend, according to sources close to the talks.

MUAHAHAHAHAHAHA! That’s exactly how we’ll defeat those do-gooder baseball scoundrels! We’ll completely cancel our season next week and destroy all of the momentum that the recent NBA Finals had with incredible ratings and excited new fans. No wait, that’s silly. That’s not going to do anything good, so Stern and his minions should just deny it. What’s that? Oh, they already have.

Well played, Stern. I already forgot about… what the hell were we talking about? Oh well, whatever. Let’s have another good negotiation, owners and players! PRO-GRESS! PRO-GRESS!