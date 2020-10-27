Getty Image
Sports

DeAndre Hopkins Meant To Give A Peace Sign To A Trump Caravan, But His Index Finger ‘Was Kinda Hurting’

TwitterAssociate Editor

DeAndre Hopkins had a monster night on Sunday, as perhaps the best wide receiver in the NFL caught 10 passes for 103 yards and a score in the Arizona Cardinals’ 37-34 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks. Prior to the game, Hopkins caused a bit of a stir on social media, as images popped up of him driving past Donald Trump supporters on the highway and flipping them off.

According to the Arizona Republic, Hopkins was swerving through a caravan of individuals who support the president’s re-election bid and tossed his middle fingers in the air. Hopkins, in an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast with Bryant McFadden, made no secret that he flipped the bird, although as he explained it, this was a matter of getting a particularly nasty cramp above all else.

“Driving down the highway I guess I got in between a train or a bunch of cars that I wasn’t supposed to be in between in my car,” Hopkins said. “And they was honking the horn at me and stuff like that, I guess to tell me to get out of their way, and I didn’t. And the guy in front of me stepped on his breaks and tried to stop dead in traffic, and I got around him and I stuck him a birdie. I really was about to do the peace sign to him, but this finger right here was kinda hurting, so it didn’t make it up in time.”

Hopkins went onto say that this was not a political gesture, but rather, a response to the aforementioned person driving in a way that prevented him from getting around.

“I was like, ‘Damn, dude, you’re trying to stop on breaks in dead traffic, ’cause I’m in you guys’ train or whatnot, just trying to go to work?’” Hopkins explained. “So, yeah, it wasn’t nothing, nothing thrown out the car or anything like that. No speeding. Obviously, you see me right there. If I was in a Ferrari speeding, I don’t think you would be able to take a still picture of me. But yeah, that’s all.”

As someone who has walked on a sidewalk as one of these described Trump Trains has gone past, I can confirm that they move extremely slowly, and it is nigh impossible to get around one of them. As for whether you can have two index fingers cramp up at one time, well, that’s a different story, but even if he’s not quite telling the truth, let he who has never flipped someone off on the highway cast the first stone.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×