DeAndre Jordan Hopes To Remain With The Clippers ‘Another 10 Years’

DeAndre Jordan seemed destined to be the next Los Angeles Clipper mainstay to leave town as the NBA trade deadline approached. Instead, after watching Chris Paul bounce to the Houston Rockets over the summer and Blake Griffin get traded to the Detroit Pistons in February, Jordan was the one who stayed in Los Angeles past the February deadline.

As the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a flurry of deadline moves, the Clippers reportedly believed they were close on a deal to trade Jordan and the Cavaliers even apparently had ownership approval to acquire him.

Despite rumors of being sent out of town, Jordan is ready to commit to the Clippers beyond just next season, where he currently holds a player option as the only year remaining on his four-year, $87 million deal.