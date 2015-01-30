The Kings’ Demarcus Cousins Waited Five Years To Unleash This Nuclear Bomb On A Journalist

Everyone stop what you’re doing. Stop right now. Drop everything. You’re about to witness social media destruction. You’re about to witness perhaps the greatest “drop the mic” moment I’ve ever seen from an athlete on Twitter.
This was five years in the making. Here’s Demarcus Cousins on Instagram this morning.
So here are the main characters in this story.
Demarcus “Boogie” Cousins: A 24-year-old center who plays for the Sacramento Kings. At the time, Cousins was a 19-year-old freshman for Kentucky. The tweet was reportedly sent out during a game against Vanderbilt (1-30-10) when “Boogie” went for 21 points and 10 rebounds. He was a man among boys that day. He was also, kind of a hot-head.
Clay Travis: A journalist and personality for Fox Sports who owns the website “Outkick the Coverage.” Travis graduated law school from Vanderbilt in 2004, so the tweet was likely in reference to the game where Boogie went off. Travis is well-known in the media as someone who ruffles feathers.
This probably goes without saying but no, Demarcus Cousins has not been arrested in the last five years. In fact, a quick search reveals he’s never been in trouble with the law. This, my friends, is how you deal someone a big glass of “shut the f*ck up.”
/Boogie drops the mic
PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS / Kelly L. Cox
Not to mention he got snubbed from the All Star game
Actually it looks like he’s going to get in.
@Andy Isaac just saw that as well. justice prevails
“Everyone stop what you’re doing. Stop right now. Drop everything. You’re about to witness social media destruction.”
Holy fuck. Calm down.
I read the headline in Chuck D’s voice and the actual burn in Flava’s voice. It makes the whole thing work better.
lolll serves him right to have a take like that blow up in his face.
too bad he didn’t wait 4 years and 364 days to get arrested for killing clay travis.
See, now that’s what I’d call unleashing a nuclear bomb on a journalist. YOU WERE RIGHT, CLAY! YOU WERE RIGHT THE WHOLE TIME! [stabs 58 times]
This combo made me laugh waaaaaay too much.
I was hoping this journalist cat got arrested or something.
This was kinda click baity
“Everyone stop what you’re doing.”
I thought he was about to ruin the image and the style that you’re used to.
Winner
+Humpty
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Andy, you’re better than using this kind of hyperbole!
Anyway, good for Demarcus for being a contributing member of society and showing some asshole up.