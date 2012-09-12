Hockey Pro-Tip: Don’t Jump Over Someone’s Neck If You’ve Got Blades On Your Feet

That image should be a pretty clear indication that the following video isn’t for the squeamish.

KHL defenseman Denis Sokolov had his carotid artery sliced open by the skate of former NHL player Jan Bulis during a game between the Yekaterinburg Automobilist and Traktor Chelyabinsk. Reports from overseas indicate that Sokolov lost nearly a pint of blood when Bulis’s skate clipped him at the start of the final frame but the 37-year-old said he expects to be back for the Sept. 20 game against Khanty-Mansiysk.

First of all, “Automobilist” is my new favorite sports team name. I hope their mascot is just a guy in a mid-sized Sedan Second of all, holy shit, this guy got jumped over during a hockey game, caught a blade to the neck and lost almost a pint of blood. That’s insane. I would okay never losing a pint of blood for any reason, especially doing something for work, or something I’ve considered fun for most of my life.

It’s great that he’s coming back so quickly, and if he doesn’t have a flashback freakout every time he gets knocked to the ice from now until infinity, he’s a much braver man than me. Video is below. It’s not as bad looking as you might imagine, but it still involves a trail of blood leading to a big puddle, so viewer discretion is advised.

Next time wear a scarf, I guess.

[h/t to NESN.com]