Dennis Green: bad coach, or worst coach?

#NFL
10.17.06 11 years ago

That was preposterous. Denny Green shouldn't just be fired today; Arizona fans have every right to drag him through the streets of Phoenix and leave him for dead outside Sedona. The Cardinals would have had a better chance at victory if they had started taking a knee three downs in a row halfway through the third quarter. Or, you know, maybe letting their red-hot quarterback throw to the wide receiver who was catching everything and the Bears refused to double-cover. But I'll let the other monday morning quarterbacks dissect the game. I'm gonna go back to huffing paint.

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSNFL

