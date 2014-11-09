Dennis Rodman Is Responsible For The Release Of The North Korean Detainees, Says Dennis Rodman

Getty Image

Two North Korean detainees were released on Saturday morning after a lengthy time in captivity. Kenneth Bae and Michael Miller arrived at an Air Force base in Washington in relatively good health. Many people are wondering why Kim Jong-un and the North Korean government had a sudden change of heart. The answer may lie with former NBA star and “diplomat” Dennis Rodman. No really, you read that right. Dennis Rodman’s taking credit for brokering the deal.

According to Rodman, he wrote a letter to the dictator following his trip there for a basketball game.

“I write to you saddened because as you know my trips to the DPRK have provided a lot of problems for me and for my career. I would like to come back to the DPRK as soon as possible to discuss the possible release of the American citizen, Kenneth Bae. It will be almost impossible for me to come if my country doesn’t see how compassionate DPRK is.”

Here is the letter in its entirety. I sincerely hope it is used as a guideline for future hostage situations.

[Washington Times]