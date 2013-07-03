Dennis Rodman Wants A Nobel Peace Prize For Hanging Out With Kim Jong-Un

Former NBA star and leading man of movies about little people playing basketball Dennis Rodman graces the cover of the latest issue of Sports Illustrated, which is also the “Where are they now?” summer double issue. Rodman, of course, isn’t a difficult subject for such a question, as we know that he’s often either in a DJ booth, at a Las Vegas pool party or in the lounge named for him at Cheetahs gentlemen’s club in New York.
And we also know that he took a little trip to North Korea earlier this year to watch some basketball with Kim Jong-Un, the Harlem Globetrotters and HBO’s Vice. Upon his return, Rodman tried to play the diplomat game, which he was wholly unprepared for, but that hasn’t stopped him from making it his life’s ambition to broker peace between the U.S. and North Korea.
He also wants a Nobel Peace Prize for what he’s already done, which is nothing, but he’s very serious.
“Fact is, he hasn’t bombed anywhere he’s threatened to yet. Not South Korea, not Hawaii, not … whatever. People say he’s the worst guy in the world. All I know is Kim told me he doesn’t want to go to war with America. His whole deal is to talk basketball with Obama. Unfortunately, Obama doesn’t want to have anything to do with him. I ask, Mr. President, what’s the harm in a simple phone call? This is a new age, man. Come on, Obama, reach out to Kim and be his friend.”
You see, he’s not a bad guy if he’s only making threats. For example, if I threaten to blow up an orphanage, you can’t arrest me or run news stories about how horrible of a person I am, because I haven’t done it. The only reason that Kim Jong-Un is threatening to do anything bad is because he wants the U.S. to give him a bunch of free stuff because people in his country are starving because the government has no resources and has resorted to selling crystal meth.
But because Kim hasn’t followed through on any of his threats to bomb innocent people, he’s just misunderstood. And it also has nothing to do with the fact that his missiles are pathetic and can’t reach anything.
“My mission is to break the ice between hostile countries,” Rodman says. “Why it’s been left to me to smooth things over, I don’t know. Dennis Rodman, of all people. Keeping us safe is really not my job; it’s the black guy’s [Obama’s] job. But I’ll tell you this: If I don’t finish in the top three for the next Nobel Peace Prize, something’s seriously wrong.”
Jesus Christ. This f*cking guy.
Rodman also claims that he’s going back to North Korea in August to convince his misunderstood pal to let American businessman Kenneth Bae go. Maybe Rodman learned about Bae’s story and 15-year sentence over accusations that he “tried to topple the North Korean government” from these people who protested outside of Cheetahs.
How is it possible that Rodman could be the most attractive woman in that picture? Did those women have plastic surgery done by Richard Harrows doctor?
I realize its the internet’s thing to insult ladies for no real reason, but I really have to draw the line here. The hyperbole is so much as not to even be funny–Rodman’s hideous in those photos, and those girls are actually pretty hot.
He’s insulting rodman too. I realize its people things to be the white knight protectors of every being on the internet. GGGW’s comment is something that in prehistoric times went by the name of “a joke”. Although its origins are unknown archeologists believe that it was lost to man once stick was shoved firmly up ass.
I know when I go to a strip club I always crave sushi. Great hustle, Cheetahs.
Still makes more sense than giving it to Obama, Arafat, or the E.U.
And that’s not hyperbole.
Fun Fact: Dennis Rodman apparently lives in Brea (where I work now) and he just wanders around Brea Downtown and acts like a fucking idiot. He goes into bars, does shots and then leaves without paying. He also buys random shit and just gives it away to anyone around him, which is especially weird because everyone says he is broke and is now living with his agent in some crazy fortified house up in the hills. Oh and he met my former boss a couple weeks ago for the first time (and she’s a pretty hot blonde 30 year old) and just asks straight up “So… do you suck a lot of dicks?” without any context.
So yeah, I watched that Vice on HBO episode about the trip to North Korea to see if it showed how much of a fucking idiot he is. And the dude just stands up at the end of the game and creates public policy out of nowhere, spouting off that “lets be friends” BS. So ya, he TOTALLY deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for talking out of his ass for 30 seconds, without considering the implications of his actions. Bravo.
you name dropper you.
Interesting anecdote though :)
Why not, Obama got one and no one can explain why.
After that, it kinda lost it’s value.