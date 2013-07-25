Dennis Rodman Was Everything You’d Expect From Him At Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

07.25.13

Dennis Rodman truly believes that because he went to North Korea and watched a basketball game with Kim Jong-Un, he deserves to at least be in the “Top 3” when Nobel Peace Prize voting takes place, but he ultimately believes that he deserves to win, because he plans to go back soon and negotiate the release of American businessman Kenneth Bae. Granted, nobody has asked him to do any of this, but he truly believes that peace between the U.S. and North Korea depends solely on him.

I assume that’s why the star of The Minis spent some time sitting front row at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week earlier this week. After all, every peace-seeking world diplomat needs to unwind with a can of beer in his finest athletic pants while dancing and making a spectacle as people watch women model swimwear.

Dennis Rodman is to fashion what Indian food is to Chron’s Disease.

(H/T to the Superficial)

