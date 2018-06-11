Getty Image

The heavyweight division in boxing has seen a resurgence of sorts over the past few years. After more than a decade of dominance by the Klitschko brothers Wladimir and Vitali, some young up-and-coming stars from the United States and United Kingdom have taken hold of the top belts in the division.

Deontay Wilder (WBC champion) and Anthony Joshua (IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO champion) hold a combined record of 61-0-0 with 59 knockouts between them. They are the hard-hitting, physical specimens that the heavyweight division has needed and they have been on an apparent collision course for the past couple of years.

Wilder (40-0-0, 39 KOs) has been busy vanquishing every foe that’s come his way here in the U.S. with relative ease, knocking out all challengers with the exception of his first title bout with Bermane Stiverne that saw him dominate his way to a lopsided decision victory. Joshua (21-0-0, 20 KOs) has likewise been on a tear in England, but holds the most impressive victory on either man’s record with his knockout of Wladimir Klitschko in one of the best fights of 2017 to earn most of the heavyweight division’s titles.

Now, after a year of posturing about the potential for a superfight, the two have agreed to terms on a deal that will see Wilder cross the pond to visit Joshua on his home turf in the U.K., according to Dan Rafael of ESPN and Wilder’s own Twitter account.