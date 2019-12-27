Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury went toe-to-toe for 12 rounds in Dec. 2018, giving us a giving us a heavyweight slugfest that ended in a split decision and Wilder retaining his WBC heavyweight title. Since the fight, boxing fans have wondered when they’d step into the ring again, and on Friday, we finally got the answer.

Both fighters tweeted that they’ll face off once more on Feb. 22, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Unsurprisingly, both fighters promised that they’ll make sure there’s no doubt about who wins or loses this time around, as they made it clear they intend to send their opponent to the mat for a 10-count.

After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions. I will finish what I started, and this time @Tyson_Fury will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly. I’ve proven myself time and time again and I will do it again in February. #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/GkYSzNCBAU — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) December 27, 2019

It?s on! Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, watch me knock out Deontay Wilder AKA The Big Dosser.? Tickets on sale TOMORROW at 10 a.m. PT (6 p.m. UK).? Get your tickets at ;https://t.co/YXkHQubNzQ#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/DAxjHE3ghr — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 27, 2019

Both fighters are undefeated in their respective careers, and since they last faced off, they’ve each taken down a pair of opponents. Wilder, in typical knockout artist fashion, KO’d Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz, while Fury picked up a TKO against Tom Schwarz and a unanimous decision against Otto Wallin. And in addition to Wilder’s WBC championship, The Ring and lineal heavyweight titles will be on the line.

“I’m happy and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening,” Wilder said, according to ESPN. “I want to give the fans what they want to see. I’ve been doing it with my last three outings — Fury, [Dominic] Breazeale and Ortiz. They’ve been spectacular events — from my ring walks, where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy. Then I give them what they all come for — the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing.

“I proved myself the first time and I’m ready to do it again. It was a very controversial fight,” Wilder continued. “I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it.”

The controversy to which Wilder alludes stems from the fact that many viewed Fury as the better fighter during their last bout, even though the judges were unable to decide a winner. As such, Fury views another fight with Wilder as an opportunity to take care of some “unfinished business.”

“There’s no more ducking and diving,” Fury said. “The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years. This is unfinished business for me, but come Feb. 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait.”

Boxing’s heavyweight division is in a great place, and perhaps once this is over, we’ll get to see one of these fighters finally get into the ring with Anthony Joshua, who toppled Andy Ruiz earlier this month to win back his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight championships. But before then, Fury and Wilder want to settle once and for all who the better fighter is between the two.