The WBC Has Sanctioned A ‘Direct’ Rematch Between Deontay Wilder And Tyson Fury

12.07.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

After their thrilling showdown for the WBC Heavyweight championship less than a week ago, the WBC has sanctioned a “direct rematch” between Deontay Wilder (40-0-1) and Tyson Fury (27-0-1), per BBC.

Wilder and Fury battled to a draw following 12 rounds of action that saw the challenger hit the canvas twice — once in the ninth and again in the 12th and final round. Both Wilder and Fury took to social media after the draw to demand a rematch, and the WBC apparently was happy to oblige.

“Wilder and Fury gave boxing one of the best fights in the heavyweight division in a long time, which has created tremendous popular demand for the fans to see a rematch,” the WBC announced in a statement.

“The WBC is happy to confirm a direct rematch has been approved.”

Wilder’s mandatory next challenger was slated to be Dominic Breazeale (19-1), but the WBC overruled that, coming to the unanimous decision on Friday that the champ would face off yet again with Fury.

