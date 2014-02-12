Derek Jeter Announces (From Atop A Pile Of Money Surrounded By Many Beautiful Women) That The 2014 Season Will Be His Last

It’s about to be the end of an era, folks. The end of a few, honestly.
Via an extremely small font on his official Facebook page, New York Yankees captain and future Hall of Famer Derek Jeter announced that the upcoming 2014 Major League Baseball season would be his last. Jeet’s retiring in October, ending a 20-season career and the most legendary trail of beautiful women in pro sports history.
The announcement:
There’ll be time for tributes and retrospectives later, and we’ve got eight months to get ready for whatever abandonment issues and/or overwrought societal comparisons we need to have and make. Until then, let’s get ready for a hell of a 2014, and hope Jeter goes out with the same pomp and circumstance as Mariano Rivera. Let’s also hope that we never again see him and Alex Rodriguez in the same place at the same time.
I will go home and make the Dugout template in not-a-decade-old code tonight if you bring back the old pumpkin eater.
do it
B, if you cosign, a year’s supply of Fritos is YOURS sir!
#onemoreyear
err…
#onemoredugout
Yes, please do this immediately.
I just want a link to the original dugouts which I’ve spent many-a-few minutes trying to find.
Nushney – I think they’re all kaput, as far as online. Not sure if they actually saved them. Really hoping they did, as they were completely irreverent and hysterical. Maybe they don’t want anyone to go all Leboef on their material? That humor is what most sports humor sites are going for nowadays.
Glad i spent so much of my college education going through the backlogs!
As a native New Yorker and Yankee fan who was born the same year Jeter was drafted…:(
I expect The Dugout to cover this. JetersNeverProsper farewell tour.
tl;dr
Life long Red Sox fan who grew up in NY here..
My dad used to own a baseball card store (when baseball cards were immensely popular…think mid-90’s) in upstate NY where the Yankees Double A affiliate was at the time. My dad knew a guy who worked for the team and set up the players’ PR stuff — so one Saturday afternoon my younger brother and I got to play pick-up basketball against Jeet in the back of the store..he hung out with us for like 8 hours or something ridiculous. Superstar Derek Jeter was also apparently our babysitter for a day..so that was wonderful.
It was fantastic meeting him, he was wonderful to both of us, and even took our razzing him about the Yankees in stride (granted, as Sox fans in the mid-90’s we didn’t have much shit talking to lean on..)
So, yeah, I was born and raised to hate the pinstripes, which I do, except for Jeter. Enjoy the Hall Of Fame.
Now he’ll have more time to make those gift baskets for his ‘overnight visitors.’ Like a BOSS!