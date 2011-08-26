Derek Jeter Is Back, Baby!

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter might have to change his name to Mr. August soon. After hitting his 3,000th career hit in true Yankee fashion last month, Jeter has been on fire at the plate. He’s hitting .394 over the past 30 days, and a ridiculous .463 over the past two weeks. I’d say that he’s not only quieting his critics who labeled him washed up and over the hill, but he’s also doing it at the most important time for his team, as they’re one game behind the Boston Red Sox for the AL East crown*.

But while he’s not producing the same home runs, RBI or stolen bases that he used to, Jeter is doing everything he can to prime the Bombers for a standard postseason run. He even dumped his fiancée, Minka Kelly. That’s right, South Beach penthouse threeways Jeter is back.

Kelly’s rep confirmed the split to People Magazine early today. “They care about each other and it was amicable,” a source told the magazine. “They’re still friends.” (Via The NY Post)

Obviously they could have broken up for a number of reasons, but I think it all boils down to two possibilities: 1) He watched a commercial for Kelly’s new Charlie’s Angels show on ABC, or 2) He realized she’s 31. I like to think it’s a little of both.

*I know, they’re also 8 games up in the Wild Card, so it doesn’t really matter. Cut me some slack, I’m trying to be dramatic.