The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens met on Sunday in a matchup of AFC contenders that each still have plenty to prove. For the Ravens, it’s been a solid, yet unspectacular year as they haven’t found the same magic that made them the top-seed in the AFC a year ago. For Tennessee, their follow-up campaign to an AFC title game trip last season has been, likewise, solid, but questions persist about their offensive explosiveness against the very best teams.

For much of the afternoon in Baltimore, it was the Ravens who held the advantage, as they took a 21-10 lead. However, from there, the Titans would score 14 unanswered points, headlined by this incredible effort from A.J. Brown to fight his way into the end zone to, along with a Ryan Tannehill run for a two-point conversion, give the Titans a three-point lead.

AJ BROWN WILL NOT BE STOPPED! 📺: #TENvsBAL on CBS

The Ravens would march down the field and into the red zone for a chance to win the game, but a Lamar Jackson throwaway on third down brought Justin Tucker onto the field for a game-tying field goal which he would hit. The Ravens won the toss in overtime but went three-and-out, giving Tannehill and company the ball back. The Titans quickly moved it into field goal range through the air, and on first down from the 29 they handed the ball off to Derrick Henry who made sure to keep the game from being on the foot of Stephen Gostkowski.

Henry went over 1,000 yards with that rush and, despite a slow first half, managed to finish the game with 133 yards rushing — with that final run being his longest of the day. There’s not a running back in the league who is better in the second half than Henry, as he takes advantage of tired legs to run through tacklers as the prospects of dealing with bringing down his giant frame becomes less and less appealing as the game wears on. The win moves the Titans to 7-3 on the season, while Baltimore falls to 6-4 and third in the division behind the Steelers and the Browns.