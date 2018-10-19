Getty Image

Derrick Lewis (21-5) isn’t one to mince words, whether it be the temperature of his balls or his worthiness of fighting for a UFC title.

The No. 1 contender for the heavyweight crown is coming off a TKO victory against Alexander Volkov, where he scored the finish with just 11 seconds remaining in the bout. If the fight had gone to decision, Lewis almost certainly would have been handed the loss. Instead he’s on a three-fight win streak, including a decision victory over former title contender Francis Ngannou.

After the fight, Lewis said he needed to do more cardio when Joe Rogan asked if he was ready for a title shot. Despite his resistance to being ready for a showdown with Daniel Cormier (21-1), the organization announced the two will fight for the heavyweight belt on Nov. 3 at UFC 230 in New York City.