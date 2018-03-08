Getty Image

Former LSU running back Derrius Guice was one of the hundreds of former college football players that went to Indianapolis last weekend to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine. The Combine has become a fan favorite thanks to the NFL Network’s live coverage of the various position groups running their 40s and doing on-field drills.

However, the on field portion of the Combine is the easy part for most players and takes up far less of their time in Indianapolis. The majority of the time players are busy being poked and prodded by teams both mentally and physically in the form of interviews and medical exams.

It’s no secret that Combine interviews often feature weird questions meant to challenge the player and sometimes make them uncomfortable. A popular question to draft picks around the Combine is “what’s the craziest thing a team has asked you?” Sometimes those answers are funny, but sometimes players highlight how some teams will cross the line of decency with their questioning.