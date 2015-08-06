DeSean Jackson Reportedly Went Toe-To-Toe With A Blocking Sled At Practice And Lost

#Washington Redskins
Senior Editor
08.06.15


On Thursday morning, Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson went down after reportedly colliding with a blocking sled after making a catch. Several reporters at practice said conditions were slippery and may have contributed to the injury.


And unfortunately things get worse from there. SportsCenter reports a grade 2 sprain of Jackson’s right shoulder. He is out for two weeks.

ESPN’s John Keim:

“I heard the buzz after he went down, because I was on a different side of the field. And I was told he’ll likely miss a couple of weeks, they’re still trying to do some evaluating of the injury. He was down on the ground, he hit his shoulder, then hit the ground after a catch. Then he was able to get up after a couple of minutes and walk – you could see him grimacing. He had not talked about it, we did see him after practice and he looked like he was in good spirits.”

On the conditions of the field:

“It’s a little slick. It rained overnight. We haven’t gotten a lot of rain here in Richmond since camp. It looked like there were some slick spots.”

So that’s pretty awful.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Washington Redskins
TAGSDESEAN JACKSONWashington Redskinsweird injuries

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP