Getty/Uproxx

Deshaun Watson had a brilliant — albeit short — rookie season with the Houston Texans.

He shined while he was on the field, even when the Texans struggled. Perhaps his most famous moments came early in the season on a Thursday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Seconds after a devastating Geno Atkins hit on the rookie quarterback, he sprinted to the end zone on an electrifying 49-yard touchdown run that helped the Texans pick up the early-season win.

Watson’s season came to an end in early November when he suffered a non-contact ACL injury that devastated the Texans. But the young quarterback has already begun his long road back to starting for Houston, and he’s learned a lot from a derailed Rookie of the Year run that once felt inevitable.

Watson took a few minutes off from the comeback grind to sit down with Uproxx and talk about his rookie season, the challenges of being a young quarterback in the NFL and how early enrollment at Clemson helped him build for the future. He also has some advice for rookie quarterbacks coming into the league this year and described what it’s like to become a role model for others trying to make the leap from college into the NFL.