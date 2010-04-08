Desperately Seeking Meat

If that girl you wanted to bang in high school married your favorite English teacher from same, their first-born would be the Morning Meat. Don’t forget to send tips to WithLeather-Tips@Uproxx.com and follow all of our guest editors, Weed Against Speed, Shane Bacon and Christmas Ape, on Twitter.
THE BACON.
Diagnosed, with breast cancer, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, whose prognosis was described as “excellent.” “It was the best-case scenario you could imagine for detecting breast cancer,” her doctor said. Actually, the best-case scenario for Navratilova would have been detecting breasts.
Ousted, from the Champions League semifinals, Manchester United, whose 3-2 defeat of Bayern Munich at home left the English side short on the aggregate, 4-4 (Bayern’s 2 “away goals” break the tie). England now is left without a representative in the CL knockout stage for the first time since 2002. Driving on the left, however, is still permissable.
Scored, by both the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder, 279 points, in Utah’s home OT win, their 50th of the season. It was the NBA’s highest combined score of the season, if you don’t count any of the cocaine or whores that the guys did afterwards.
THE LINKS.
- Whoa whoa whoa, there’s a Big Lebowski porno spoof coming out?
- Why more grownups don’t track down toys from their childhood is something I’ll never understand… Gunaxin.
- Speaking of which, Voltron is now on Hulu.
- Alfred Hitchcock would have LOVED Twitter. For one, he already had a sweet avatar.
- TV comedies have their losers. These guys represent the best of the worst.
- Food for thought, should the monolith decide to assemble another 30-for-30 collection of films. Fresh. Respected.
- No matter where you take in a game in this country, you’ll always find the same people there.
- Is counterculture reaching critical mass? Ya know, I feel like that question is sorta beneath me.
- When you and your goat decide to make that relationship platonic, you can find some inspiration here.
- These are TV personalities that Ufford doesn’t like. Somehow Megan Hauserman made the list. My money says that he’s just playing hard-to-get.
- This guy ranked all 18 holes at Augusta National. Joslyn James notably absent.
