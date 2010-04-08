Desperately Seeking Meat

If that girl you wanted to bang in high school married your favorite English teacher from same, their first-born would be the Morning Meat. Don’t forget to send tips to WithLeather-Tips@Uproxx.com and follow all of our guest editors, Weed Against Speed, Shane Bacon and Christmas Ape, on Twitter.

Diagnosed, with breast cancer, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, whose prognosis was described as “excellent.” “It was the best-case scenario you could imagine for detecting breast cancer,” her doctor said. Actually, the best-case scenario for Navratilova would have been detecting breasts.

Ousted, from the Champions League semifinals, Manchester United, whose 3-2 defeat of Bayern Munich at home left the English side short on the aggregate, 4-4 (Bayern’s 2 “away goals” break the tie). England now is left without a representative in the CL knockout stage for the first time since 2002. Driving on the left, however, is still permissable.

Scored, by both the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder, 279 points, in Utah’s home OT win, their 50th of the season. It was the NBA’s highest combined score of the season, if you don’t count any of the cocaine or whores that the guys did afterwards.

