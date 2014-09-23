Despite All The Controversy And Off-Field Issues, Everyone’s Still Watching The NFL

The NFL took a huge PR hit in the last month with their mishandling of the Ray Rice domestic abuse case. They also took a huge hit from sponsors when Adrian Peterson was indicted for child abuse. Despite all that, despite all the nonsense from Roger Goodell and the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL is still killing it in the ratings.
According to Forbes, “ratings were up overall from the same week in 2013.” This isn’t all that shocking, at least to someone who doesn’t live on the east coast. You see, most Americans don’t give a sh*t about the morals of the people providing them entertainment. If that was the case, then the Kardashians would be broke as hell, giving handjobs for dollars in a back alley somewhere. Instead we’re left with the Patriots (a team that maybe knew about Aaron Hernandez’s shenanigans) having the highest Week 3 ratings in franchise history.
Again, no one cares that you employ thugs, thieves and murderers as long as they can grab a beer and laugh with their buddies during a game. Is that sad? Eh, I’m not judging. There are plenty of awful corporations out there and we continue to support them, we continue to buy their products. So yeah, that’s not any better people.
Think about that the next time you want to boycott an NFL game.
[Forbes]
A few players did something bad? Well I guess I should stop watching my favorite sport even though no one on my team did anything wrong. That makes perfect sense.
Like Wendell Pierce said on Real Time last week, most people in the NFL are fine, upstanding guys – fathers, sons and are just going about their lives trying to make things better for those around them.
It’s not really fair to vilify all of them for a few players being dickheads. I’d wager far more corporate CEOs have committed crimes than NFL players, but because they can’t run a 4.3 40 and aren’t on TV no one notices.
In last week’s game Devin Hester became the all time return leader and he did it humbly and thanked his family and God. Like Earl Warren said about newspapers: “The sports section records people’s accomplishments; the front page nothing but man’s failures.”. I prefer to focus on the accomplishments, not the failures.
Plus, f*ck you it’s Sunday and I want to relax.
Not watch NFL?
Only when remote is pried
From my cold, dead hand
This is a good reason for them to step up morally. Suspend players, ban them for life. It’s not going to effect viewership.
From the chart ratings for CBS games are way up and everyone else is down slightly.
Guess that’s just for Week 3. Having Denver-Seattle easily explains CBS’s performance at 4 p.m.
The NFL should tomorrow come out and say “We are not responsible for what our players do off the field or outside of NFL functions or buildings.” That ends this crap, then they can go after players legally all they want if they do something where they deserve it. The NFL is not our legal system, they shouldn’t try to be, end this moralistic crap and put on a show.
Because no one wants to think deppressing shit every Sunday.