The Detroit Lions are in the market for a new head coach. The team announced on Saturday afternoon that Matt Patricia, who the team hired in the lead-up to the 2018 campaign, had been relieved of his duties after two and a half years on the job. Additionally, Detroit will part ways with general manager Bob Quinn, who has been in his role since 2016.

The Detroit Lions announced today that Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia have been relieved of their duties. pic.twitter.com/Tz5Rc7y53Y — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 28, 2020

The news of a shakeup in the Motor City isn’t a particularly big surprise, as Patricia has seemingly been on the hot seat for some time. The former New England Patriots’ defensive coordinator went 13-29-1 in his tenure in Detroit, with his final game coming in a high-profile loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving. Despite Patricia’s reputation for being a defensive coach, Deshaun Watson and the Texans carved the Lions up in a 41-25 win, and the Lions sit 30th in the NFL in scoring defense.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Lions will turn to offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell for the remainder of the campaign.

#Lions OC Darrell Bevell is the interim coach, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2020

Bevell was hired as the team’s offensive coordinator at the start of last season and has no prior head coaching experience. Patricia’s ouster comes as the team sits 4-7 on the year, putting Detroit in last place of the NFC North.