Getty Image
Sports

The Lions Fired Head Coach Matt Patricia After A 4-7 Start And A Thanksgiving Day Debacle

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Detroit Lions are in the market for a new head coach. The team announced on Saturday afternoon that Matt Patricia, who the team hired in the lead-up to the 2018 campaign, had been relieved of his duties after two and a half years on the job. Additionally, Detroit will part ways with general manager Bob Quinn, who has been in his role since 2016.

The news of a shakeup in the Motor City isn’t a particularly big surprise, as Patricia has seemingly been on the hot seat for some time. The former New England Patriots’ defensive coordinator went 13-29-1 in his tenure in Detroit, with his final game coming in a high-profile loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving. Despite Patricia’s reputation for being a defensive coach, Deshaun Watson and the Texans carved the Lions up in a 41-25 win, and the Lions sit 30th in the NFL in scoring defense.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Lions will turn to offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell for the remainder of the campaign.

Bevell was hired as the team’s offensive coordinator at the start of last season and has no prior head coaching experience. Patricia’s ouster comes as the team sits 4-7 on the year, putting Detroit in last place of the NFC North.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×