Dez Bryant Went Full Dez Bryant At Cowboys Practice

#Dez Bryant #Dallas Cowboys
Senior Editor
08.04.14 5 Comments

There’s a lot to like about Dez Bryant. He’s wildly talented, he makes ridiculous catches and he plays to the whistle.

There’s a lot to hate about Dez Bryant. He’s wildly unstable, he drives everyone crazy and like every receiver in the world, he thinks he’s always open.

Some teammates love Dez, others hate him. At a recent Cowboys practice, Dez took offense to a tackle by safety J.J. Wilcox. It led to an ugly, ugly skirmish, one that featured a nasty brouhaha between the offense and defense.

Later, Dez played down the incident.

“J.J. put a nice hit on me,” the receiver said. “He pissed me off, but at the end of the day, I loved it. I told him, ‘Keep it coming.’ Hopefully the rest of the guys on that defense – not only the defense, but the offense and the whole team – feed off of that. That’s what it takes to win. That’s what we need to win. You’ve got to have that passion and that love for the game.”

Dez being Dez has now replaced Manny being Manny. Take note everyone.

TOPICS#Dez Bryant#Dallas Cowboys
