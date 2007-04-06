DICE-K HAS GREAT WARM-UP IN TRIPLE-A

Uh oh, Boston fans are excited. Daisuke Matsuzaka, the $103 million man from Ireland — wait, is that the right island country? — earned a win in his first major league start, throwing 108 pitches in seven innings, giving up one run and striking out 10 as the Red Sox beat the Royals 4-1. As can be expected, one writer over at ESPN.com is very excited.

Me, I'm perfectly happy that Dice-K had a good outing. Dice-K news means Yoko Matsugane pictures, and that's a Google Image Search I'm always willing to do. It also takes baby steps towards redeeming the name "Yoko," which for so long has been the Japanese version of "Adolf."

Other baseball news: the Angels' Francisco Rogriguez denies allegations of cheating, even though he blatantly doctored the ball against the Rangers… The only thing worse than the Nats' starting pitching is that queer-looking loopy "W' insignia… A.J. Pierzynski drove in the winning run by getting hit by a pitch, making fans of both teams happy… The Yankees trailed 7-6 in the bottom of the 8th. Bases loaded, A-Rod at the plate. Guess what he did…

Question: How are we feeling about this baseball round-up paragraph every day? I'm not in love with it, but I don't want to do the same bulletized crap other sports blogs have.