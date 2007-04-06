DICE-K HAS GREAT WARM-UP IN TRIPLE-A

Uh oh, Boston fans are excited. Daisuke Matsuzaka, the $103 million man from Ireland — wait, is that the right island country? — earned a win in his first major league start, throwing 108 pitches in seven innings, giving up one run and striking out 10 as the Red Sox beat the Royals 4-1. As can be expected, one writer over at ESPN.com is very excited.
Me, I'm perfectly happy that Dice-K had a good outing. Dice-K news means Yoko Matsugane pictures, and that's a Google Image Search I'm always willing to do. It also takes baby steps towards redeeming the name "Yoko," which for so long has been the Japanese version of "Adolf."
Other baseball news: the Angels' Francisco Rogriguez denies allegations of cheating, even though he blatantly doctored the ball against the Rangers… The only thing worse than the Nats' starting pitching is that queer-looking loopy "W' insignia… A.J. Pierzynski drove in the winning run by getting hit by a pitch, making fans of both teams happy… The Yankees trailed 7-6 in the bottom of the 8th. Bases loaded, A-Rod at the plate. Guess what he did…
Question: How are we feeling about this baseball round-up paragraph every day? I'm not in love with it, but I don't want to do the same bulletized crap other sports blogs have.
“queer-looking loopy “W’ insignia.”
[Spicoli] You DICK! [/Spicoli]
“Question: How are we feeling about this baseball round-up paragraph every day? I’m not in love with it, but I don’t want to do the same bulletized crap other sports blogs have.”
As long as you put pictures of Yoko up, who cares. I probably won’t be concentrating on the words anyways.
for the record:
YES, YES
She’s nice to look at, but isn’t that a mighty gigantic bulge in her panties?
Oh my, Oh my mother fucking god. She is fucking HOT. I dont even dig asian chicks but this bitch is smoking!
Great, now I’m at work and it looks like peed on myself.
As long as the Big Lead is down, you’d better keep doing the baseball roundup.
Is the sideways rumor really true?
As I recall, Simmons was just as excited over the signing of Coco Crisp.
And what the hell is that bikini made of? Kevlar? Those strings must be under the same tension as a bridge cable.
def. prefer the paragraph over bullet points. this way double entendres and bitterness can run together.
Wait, this is a sports blog? Oh.
I dig the baseball round-up and I kind of dig Yoko, except for the moose-knuckle she’s packing in her undies.
Matt, I like a baseball roundup, as long as one of the items is always about Dice-K. Even when he doesn’t pitch. Just as long as there are pictures of Yoko to accompany it.
“Do not filter my results”
Save Preferences
WTF?
I say yes to both. O wait, you weren’t talking about the picture…uh yeah baseball round up works too.
If the baseball roundup means only one baseball post a day, then yes. I fucking hate baseball. I’ll go to Giants games, but only to get drunk and watch the grass grow.
-What’s wrong with bullets? Whatever….I dig the roundup.
-Between this and the oil wrestling, well, I’m just glad I have an office with a door and stuff.
-I was in KC yesterday. I don’t think that city has EVER had as many Japanese people as it did at that game. Also, Bandwagon Nation is in full effect…though I did see one Oil Can jersey, so I’m not too upset about it.
to be honest, let deadspin and the biglead and all other other blogs do the recaps. it’s a lot of work for little gain, might as well let them burn daylight trying to make the baltimore/tampabay game funnier than it was on its own.
and maybe i say this because you don’t sound that into it, either. like a frathouse romance, it feels forced.
stick to the content i’ve come to expect from withleather – good writing, interesting stories (some of which start here – ie ameche) and of course videos where people get hurt and chicks with huge cans.