Dick Vitale Believes ‘The Time Has Come’ To Pay Players

Getty Image

Dick Vitale has been around the game of college basketball, whether as a coach or broadcaster, for nearly 50 years. And as the man affectionately known as “Dickie V” approaches his 80th birthday this June, he’s started to advocate for a major change in the sport he’s covered and coached for his entire adult life.

Vitale joined ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Friday morning to add his voice to the growing chorus of people who would like to see NCAA athletes get paid, or at least be able to capitalize on the use of their likeness. Vitale points to the Big Ten, who has five teams in this year’s NCAA Tournament, with each team earning the conference millions of dollars with each victory (the conference went 5-0 in Thursday’s action, with Iowa, Ohio State, and Wisconsin all on deck on Friday)