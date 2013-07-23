Dick Vitale Is Super Pissed Off About Ryan Braun’s PED Use, BAY-BEE!

As I’m sure you’re plenty aware by now, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and Aaron Rodgers’ BFF Ryan Braun has been suspended by Major League Baseball for the remainder of the 2013 season after he admitted to performance-enhancing drug use in connection to that whole Biogenesis mess. Needless to say, millions of people have opinions about Braun for his lies and drug use, because it is far and away the most serious issue affecting this great nation today.

Among the many people who took to the Twitters to lash out at Braun (AKA Cheaty McNoGoodCheaterson) was ESPN college basketball shouty Duke Blue Devils lover Dick Vitale, who also happens to be quite the MLB fan. And after Braun’s stern declaration of innocence last year, Dickie V just wasn’t going to sit back and let him get away with a simple suspension. Not when there was Twitter tongue-lashings to dole out, BAY-BEE!

Oh, well, allow me…

DICKIE V’S NOT BUYING THIS LOADED DIAPER DANDY!

YOU GOTTA GIVE ‘EM THE BOOTSIE COLLINS, BAY-BEE!

DICKIE V’S SPENT SOME SERIOUS GEORGE WASHINGTONS!

FLIM-FLAMMIN’ AND SKIM-SCAMMIN’! NOT ON DICKIE V’S WATCH, BAY-BEE!

And then he went on to argue with some really pissed off (presumably Brewers) fans. It was simply magical.