Dick Vitale Is Super Pissed Off About Ryan Braun’s PED Use, BAY-BEE!

07.23.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

As I’m sure you’re plenty aware by now, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder and Aaron Rodgers’ BFF Ryan Braun has been suspended by Major League Baseball for the remainder of the 2013 season after he admitted to performance-enhancing drug use in connection to that whole Biogenesis mess. Needless to say, millions of people have opinions about Braun for his lies and drug use, because it is far and away the most serious issue affecting this great nation today.

Among the many people who took to the Twitters to lash out at Braun (AKA Cheaty McNoGoodCheaterson) was ESPN college basketball shouty Duke Blue Devils lover Dick Vitale, who also happens to be quite the MLB fan. And after Braun’s stern declaration of innocence last year, Dickie V just wasn’t going to sit back and let him get away with a simple suspension. Not when there was Twitter tongue-lashings to dole out, BAY-BEE!

Vitale Tweet 1

Oh, well, allow me…

Pigeon

Vitale Tweet 2

DICKIE V’S NOT BUYING THIS LOADED DIAPER DANDY!

Vitale Tweet 3

Bill Hader

Vitale Tweet 4

YOU GOTTA GIVE ‘EM THE BOOTSIE COLLINS, BAY-BEE!

Vitale Tweet 5

Scary Movie

Vitale Tweet 6

DICKIE V’S SPENT SOME SERIOUS GEORGE WASHINGTONS!

Vitale Tweet 7

Colbert

Vitale Tweet 8

FLIM-FLAMMIN’ AND SKIM-SCAMMIN’! NOT ON DICKIE V’S WATCH, BAY-BEE!

Vitale Tweet 11

Michael Jackson

Vitale Tweet 12

David Tennant

Vitale Tweet 13

And then he went on to argue with some really pissed off (presumably Brewers) fans. It was simply magical.

Whole Box

