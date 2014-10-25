Did Arkansas Pull Off The Best Fat Guy Touchdown Ever?

Listen, we can talk about the best play of the weekend, we can talk about the worst play of the weekend. We can sit here and debate about whether this one-handed catch was better than another. But I can tell you most certainly that this is the best “fat guy TD” we’ve seen in quite some time. Maybe ever.
Arkansas used 350-lb offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola as a quarterback on this play and he delivered with a beautiful toss for a touchdown.
Even Arkansas is getting in on the action. Here’s their Instagram account.
(Video via Saturday Down South)
I hate to be “that guy” but was that even legal? It looked like they were set before the lineman went in motion to the QB position. Shouldn’t that be false start since he’s an ineligible receiver in the original formation?
He had to report to the refs, period.
And if a guy reports as eligible, he does not HAVE to line up in an eligible place. Just like a reciever with an 80-series number can be covered up and therefore ineligible (legally so).
And yeah, it’s totally legal. You can line up in a completely illegal formation, just so long as you end up in a legal formation before the snap and no more than 1 player is in motion at the snap.
