Did Arkansas Pull Off The Best Fat Guy Touchdown Ever?

#College Football
Senior Editor
10.25.14 10 Comments

Listen, we can talk about the best play of the weekend, we can talk about the worst play of the weekend. We can sit here and debate about whether this one-handed catch was better than another. But I can tell you most certainly that this is the best “fat guy TD” we’ve seen in quite some time. Maybe ever.

Arkansas used 350-lb offensive lineman Sebastian Tretola as a quarterback on this play and he delivered with a beautiful toss for a touchdown.

Even Arkansas is getting in on the action. Here’s their Instagram account.

(Video via Saturday Down South)

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSARKANSASCOLLEGE FOOTBALLFat Guy Touchdown

