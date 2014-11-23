Did Florida State’s Jameis Winston Deserve An Ejection After Pushing An Official?

“I’ve looked at this play several times, and in my opinion, Winston should have been penalized for shoving Webster not once, but twice. In fact, I feel he should have been ejected.”
–FOX officiating guru, Mike Pereira
Hard to argue with Pereira after seeing the evidence. With a little over five minutes left in the third quarter of Florida State’s game against Boston College, an official tried to stop Jameis Winston from snapping the ball until substitutions were complete. That’s when he forcefully moved the ref, not once but twice.
A GIF of the play.
Winston’s comments after the game:
“He was just holding me because he said we had a substitution. It was actually a fast-tempo play, so I was trying to get up under there and let it ride.”
Maybe Winston didn’t deserve an ejection here but how about a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct? How about that guys?
This douchebag can’t be anymore dumb…Imagine the media if he ends up in New York.
I’ve seen flags and ejections for a lot less. I’m so sick of this dude, I can’t wait until he gets his ass handed to him in the NFL.
I’m REALLY sick of seeing FSU survive close games. The bright side, I guess, is they’re going to get taken to the woodshed when they play a *real* team in the playoffs.
As for the issue at hand, that’s probably not worth an ejection. But a flag, yeah.
Kinda reminds me of OSU that one season. Won 4-5 games on field goals to reach the national championship.
Should of been a flag for unsportsmanlike, but no ejection.
I’m not sure who I dislike more, Jameis because of his obvious entitlement mentality, or Jimbo Fisher, who has clearly given up any dignity or respect he earned over his coaching career by his actions the past two years.
That particular official is there TO PREVENT the offense from snapping the ball before the defense has their rightful opportunity to substitute after an offensive substitution. That is his JOB. That Winston doesn’t even know this shows just how f-ing stupid this thug is. Winston shoving the official away would have warranted an ejection for anyone NOT named Jameis.
Seriously, does this predator not understand what it means when someone tells him no? His flameout in the NFL is going to be an epic of Ryan Leaf-proportions. He will also be broke, in jail or both within five years.
Yep, certainly seems destined for a Leaf/JaMarcus Russell-like career trajectory. (At least I hope. If this asshat succeeds at life it only furthers the argument that God is dead, or doesn’t care).
Absolutely no doubt about it. And to everyone saying it should have just been a flag and not an ejection, the rule is a 15 yard penalty and ejection. If you acknowledge that he did contact the official in an improper way, then it’s an automatic ejection.
And then the announcers just laugh it up.