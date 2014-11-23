Did Florida State’s Jameis Winston Deserve An Ejection After Pushing An Official?

#Sports Bloopers #Viral Videos
Senior Editor
11.23.14 12 Comments

“I’ve looked at this play several times, and in my opinion, Winston should have been penalized for shoving Webster not once, but twice. In fact, I feel he should have been ejected.”

FOX officiating guru, Mike Pereira

Hard to argue with Pereira after seeing the evidence. With a little over five minutes left in the third quarter of Florida State’s game against Boston College, an official tried to stop Jameis Winston from snapping the ball until substitutions were complete. That’s when he forcefully moved the ref, not once but twice.

A GIF of the play.

Winston’s comments after the game:

“He was just holding me because he said we had a substitution. It was actually a fast-tempo play, so I was trying to get up under there and let it ride.”

Maybe Winston didn’t deserve an ejection here but how about a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct? How about that guys?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sports Bloopers#Viral Videos
TAGSflorida stateJAMEIS WINSTONSports bloopersViral Videos

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP