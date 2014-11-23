Did LeGarrette Blount Steal A Touchdown Celebration From The Pittsburgh Steelers?

Five days ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers released LeGarette Blount after the running back left the field before the end of the Titans game. In short, the team was sick of his antics saying, “we believe the decision to release LeGarrette is in the best interest of the organization and wish him the best of luck.”

Not long after that, the Patriots stepped in and welcomed Blount back. Blount of course played the entire 2013 season with the team.

Yada, yada, yada—all that leads us to this touchdown celebration from Blount today.

Which looked eerily similar to this dance from his old teammate Antonio Brown.

We’ve heard of the Patriots stealing signs but now they’re stealing touchdown celebrations?

For shame.