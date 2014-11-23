Did LeGarrette Blount Steal A Touchdown Celebration From The Pittsburgh Steelers?

#GIFs
Senior Editor
11.23.14

Five days ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers released LeGarette Blount after the running back left the field before the end of the Titans game. In short, the team was sick of his antics saying, “we believe the decision to release LeGarrette is in the best interest of the organization and wish him the best of luck.”

Not long after that, the Patriots stepped in and welcomed Blount back. Blount of course played the entire 2013 season with the team.

Yada, yada, yada—all that leads us to this touchdown celebration from Blount today.

Which looked eerily similar to this dance from his old teammate Antonio Brown.

We’ve heard of the Patriots stealing signs but now they’re stealing touchdown celebrations?

For shame.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSgifsLEGARRETTE BLOUNTtouchdownvines

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP