UPDATE: The NFL Has Suspended Lions DT Ndamukong Suh For Sunday’s Game Against The Cowboys
You’ll likely see this play hundreds of times the next few days. After an Aaron Rodgers completion in the fourth quarter, Lions DT Ndakumong Suh, a man with not the best of reputations, stepped on his leg. Twice. The first one was probably inadvertent but the second one is a little questionable.
Given that Suh wasn’t looking, nothing will come of this. No fine, no suspension. One of those plays where it’s impossible to prove intent.
Thoughts?
*UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers responds.
*UPDATE II: He was suspended.
He didn’t purposefully step on him, but he definitely made an effort to make it hurt once he did. And he made no effort not to step on him.
That’s what I’m thinking as well.
Agreed. Accidentally found himself on the calf, noticed that, and milked it for all he could by adding the rest of his weight to that leg.
Of course it was on purpose. This guy is always dirty.
“Nothing will come of this. No fine, no suspension. One of those plays where it’s impossible to prove intent.”
Your Lions fandom is showing.
Fair.
But I’d still be shocked.
He was probably just wondering if gays felt pain.
Zing!
Olivia Munn must be one hell of a beard then.
Yes, yes he did.
Hell yea he did. All the lions linemen are pieces of $#!+
What a fucking fat-Suh
You can see how he lifts up his other leg to put all his weight on it. He felt where his leg was with the first step, then stepped back and put his weight into the second one.
come on guys, stop blaming Suh. It was ONLY the Lion’s 9th or 10th accidental stomping this year.
“Did Ndamukong Suh Purposely Step on Aaron Rodgers’ Leg?”
Yes
It’s prison rules, sucka!
Suh must have eyes in back of his head. Lol. I love Rodgers too as he grew up in my town for a few years but this is ridiculous. He pushed off? Of course its called taking a step.
Of course it was on purpose. Human beings have the capacity of knowing when they are stepping on something that isn’t the ground. If you do step on somthing that isn’t flat/even, the human thing to do is look down and see what it is you are stepping on, possibly even removing your weight from that thing while you are doing it. And then, as you are walking away, if something hits you unexpectedly in the ass/leg, you will turn to see what that thing was. Suh did none of these things because he knew what he was doing and wanted to make a point NOT to see it.
There was a time when this kind of thing was handled in the trenches. The fact that this guy still has knees to play on goes to show how much things have changed in the NFL. Rodgers should have called out his OL to handle this situation and offered to pay any fine incurred.
Suh is a professional athlete. He knows what every part of his body is doing all the time on the football field, so he definintely knew what he was doing. The first step was probably intentional, but I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt. The second step, and then putting all of his weight on it cannot be credibly afforded the same benefit. Apparently the first 8 times this guy has been fined haven’t been enough, he should miss several games at this point.
Diryy player des soemthing dirty. news at 11.
Ndamukong Suh is a 6′ 4″, 305-lb. dirty-ass playin’ pile of shit.
Right? He’s so fucking awesome!
LOL He’s gotten so good at being a dirty piece of s**t that he doesn’t have to look anymore. He’s like a Jedi. But the league isn’t buying it.
update 3: nope.
Damn it, Suh! I said take out the metrosexual QB wearing #12. METROsexual!
Suh wins appeal, but is forced to take tap dancing lessons. Big @pe has got to be lighter on his feet.