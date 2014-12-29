Did Ndamukong Suh Purposely Step on Aaron Rodgers’ Leg?

UPDATE: The NFL Has Suspended Lions DT Ndamukong Suh For Sunday’s Game Against The Cowboys

You’ll likely see this play hundreds of times the next few days. After an Aaron Rodgers completion in the fourth quarter, Lions DT Ndakumong Suh, a man with not the best of reputations, stepped on his leg. Twice. The first one was probably inadvertent but the second one is a little questionable.

Given that Suh wasn’t looking, nothing will come of this. No fine, no suspension. One of those plays where it’s impossible to prove intent.

Thoughts?

*UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers responds.



Aaron Rodgers on Suh: "He'll probably say it was an accident. … We'll see what happens." — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) December 29, 2014

*UPDATE II: He was suspended.