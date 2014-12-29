Did Ndamukong Suh Purposely Step on Aaron Rodgers’ Leg?

#Aaron Rodgers #Green Bay Packers #NFL #GIFs
Senior Editor
12.28.14 27 Comments

UPDATE: The NFL Has Suspended Lions DT Ndamukong Suh For Sunday’s Game Against The Cowboys

You’ll likely see this play hundreds of times the next few days. After an Aaron Rodgers completion in the fourth quarter, Lions DT Ndakumong Suh, a man with not the best of reputations, stepped on his leg. Twice. The first one was probably inadvertent but the second one is a little questionable.

Given that Suh wasn’t looking, nothing will come of this. No fine, no suspension. One of those plays where it’s impossible to prove intent.

Thoughts?

*UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers responds.

*UPDATE II: He was suspended.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Aaron Rodgers#Green Bay Packers#NFL#GIFs
TAGSAARON RODGERSdetroit lionsgifsGREEN BAY PACKERSNDAMUKONG SUHNFL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP