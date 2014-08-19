Did Noelia Molina Attack a Fan At Cage Warriors 70?

Noelia Molina has had a rough go of things in her MMA career. She made her debut against the terrifying Scottish Muay Thai killbot that is Joanne “Bad Mofo JoJo” Calderwood, and this past weekend at Cage Warriors 70, she took on undefeated Irish prospect, Catherine “The Alpha Female” Costigan.

Skip to the 7:30 mark to see the end of the fight, as Costigan locks Molina up in an armbar, forcing the referee to call the fight. If a fighter goes 0-2 to start their career, and possibly end it, that’s no issue, it’s probably happened hundreds of times.

However, Molina doesn’t just lose the fight, she hops the barricade after leaving the cage, and it appears that she gets into an altercation with a fan. It kind of looks like one of her trainers also leaps over to intercept her, but the video does get a bit shaky, so who can say?

All I have to say is that if I yell something to get a fighter to wade into the crowd like so much soda-drenched Ron Artest, I really hope it’s one that’s 0-2 and just had her arm broken. I mean, I’d still die at her hand, but I might be able to survive upwards of ten seconds.