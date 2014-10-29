Did Notre Dame Ask Justin Brent To Stop ‘Hanging Out’ With Porn Star Lisa Ann?

Justin Brent’s not in trouble after all. If you recall, Brent was seen with porn star Lisa Ann at a New York Knicks game last week. Not long after, a picture surfaced of the two in bed. This is where we all jump to conclusions about a porn star and a college freshman maybe having sex.

CRAZY TALK, I KNOW!

Anyway, Darren Rovell tattled on Brent because, as one astute observer noted, he’s a “herculean shitbird.” And yet, despite all that, Notre Dame didn’t do anything. Notre Dame didn’t scold somebody for going hot dog in a hallway on Lisa Ann.

This is ‘MERICA after all. Via TMZ:

We’re told administrators did question Brent about a leaked photo (rated PG) of him in bed with LA … but since he had nothing to do with it getting out … there’s no issue. ND officials merely warned Brent to be careful because he represents the university — aka be smart about what you post on social media.

To be fair, Brent never shared ANYTHING on social media. It was that evil MILF Lisa Ann treating her Twitter account like a personal sex diary. But whatever. Two consenting adults having sex is none of my business. And it’s none of yours either, Notre Dame.