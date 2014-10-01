Did Pedro Martinez Toe The Line Of Professionalism While Ripping Ned Yost?

The Royals beat the A’s late Tuesday night, defeating them in walk-off fashion in the 12th inning, 9-8. The game was the most thrilling of the MLB season and certainly one of the most dramatic in Wild Card history. Kansas City held a lead in the 6th inning when manager Ned Yost pulled starting pitcher James Shields. It was an odd move (especially at 88 pitches) and one that backfired quickly when Brandon Moss hit a three-run homer off reliever Yordano Ventura. That’s when TBS commentator and MLB great Pedro Martinez weighed-in. And by weighed-in I mean dude flat out lost his mind.
Let me summarize Pedro’s rant for you. “The Royals won despite Ned Yost.” I’m not sure I’d go that far, but yeah, actually they did.
[Video via Deadspin]
I don’t think I’d qualify this as a rant, honestly I found it kind of refreshing. Too many commentators on the air today seem so adverse to calling out dumb moves for what they are and that was a monumentally dumb move.
I thought Pedro was very accurate and calm in his analysis. Yes, he critized Ned Yost but he didn’t insult Ned Yost, by that I mean call him stupid, etc.
When I read “…dude flat out lost his mind”, I thought you had a clip of Pedro yelling and insulting Ned.
For TBS commentating, that was very aggressive. Compare it to years past and it looks like a blow up.
@Andy,okay. I don’t usually watch post game shows. Except for Mets psot game live on SNY. I like Bob Ojeda and his pitching analysis.
I agree with Perdo’s assessment.
As a Brewer fan I have had front row seat to Yost’s ability to manage a game to a loss.
And FWIW, Pedro was spot on. Ned Yost tried to blow that last night.
Who is Ned Yost
+1
Why the hell was Yost bringing in a rookie starter in a relief appearance with only ONE day of rest? That’s dumbest part of the whole decision. Yost is the worst.
A bit funny considering Grady Little blew a trip to the World Series and also his career by sticking with Pedro too long upon Pedro’s insistence in game 7 of the 2003 ALCS.
He just said what everyone except for Ned Yost was thinking. And it’s not the only instance from yesterday where it seemed like Ned was just really tired of managing this season and wanted to get this playoff run over with as soon as possible.
How about pinch hitting for one of your best hitters in the bottom of the 11th with two outs and a guy on third (again)? Not only that, but the guy he chooses to pinch hit has been on four MLB teams this season, has a sub .100 BA since July, and is hitless as a Royal, with 6 strikeouts in 8 PA. Make that 7 out of 9.
The single most impressive thing about the Royals in 2014 is how many games they won in spite of their barely functional manager.
Yep. Spot on.
You neglected to mention Pedro’s TV comments — which are pretty much the same as what he later said on the Tweeter — were prompted by him seeing an interview with Yost during the TBS post-game show. Shields of course allowed that monster home run to Moss in the first inning, and Reddick (the on-deck hitter) had three career homers off of him. So from that standpoint, pulling Shields is forgivable. But Yost stupidly said he wanted to get a hard-thrower in there — never mind he could have easily gone with Herrera, the seventh inning guy who’s been dominant for months, two outs earlier. Point is, Yost’s mealy-mouthed defense of his decision is what really set Pedro off.
I love Ernie Johnson as the host of TNT’s NBA coverage, but as a baseball announcer he’s pretty meh. Same goes for Ripken and Darling and most everyone else working for TBS on these games. Pedro is by far the best thing they have going for them.