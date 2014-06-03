DiGiorno Pizza Live-Tweeted WWE Raw And It Was Amazing (And Pizza-Themed)

I considered skipping the Best and Worst of WWE Raw column this week because DiGiorno Pizza said everything I could hope to say, but pizza-themed.
Yes, DiGiorno Pizza. The “it’s not delivery, it’s DiGirono!” people who sincerely appear to believe that frozen grocery store pizzas can be comparable to freshly prepared food. I don’t know why they let a wrestling-obsessive intern take control of their Twitter during WWE Monday Night Raw, but God bless them for it, because the results were spectacular. How do you work your entire life to become a mildly-enjoyed wrestling writer only to have a PIZZA TWITTER destroy you in every aspect of your game?
Here are some of the best moments. Raw spoilers, obviously. Also, pizza spoilers?
You can check out the full feed and give them a follow here. This one’s my favorite:
(Okay, I made that one up.)
And thanks to this, creative just came up with the idea to make Damien Sandow a pizza themed wrestler on Raw next week
+1
If Sandow starts sporting some DiGiorno’s ring gear… Feud with Lesnar
Must capitalize on mainstream attention
This is awesome! *clap clap clap clap clap*
I have so many comments…
1. I was so excited because I thought the “Best and Worst of WWE Raw Columan” link in the first line was going to take me to this week’s B&W and then it was just to the list of old columns. I haven’t been that shocked and disappointed since, well…last night at a little after 11pm.
2. That Lana-based tweet is awesome and kinda should have happened for real.
3. I will figure out a way to use #DiGiorNOYOUDIDN’T in a conversation today if it kills me. (Minus the hashtag, of course, because I’m not weird or anything.)
4. I can’t believe you left out this one… “JOHN CENA PIZZA, JOHN ATE A PIZZA” …because 2nd-grade wordplay always gets me.
For #3, why not? You can be like Alicia Fox. “Hashtag… DiGior…I..Did”
That intern was doing some work last night. I wonder how many people followed that twitter account as a direct result? (I did.)
I want to point out that DiGiorno DID turn its back on fans recently when they changed their formula to include more spices. Or my wife just thinks they changed their formula. Either way i’m now stuck eating disgusting Freschetta.
If there is any upside to this at least it’s not Mama Celeste
Mama Celeste is Kaitlyn, right?
DiGiorno’s formula has definitely changed in recent years. I don’t think it’s nearly as good as it once was. But now they have wrestling fans working for them. Coincidence?
DiGiorno livetweeting “The Sound of Music” Live (“Liesel is a pretty name for a girl. Pizzal is a prettier name for a girl.”) is still my favorite thing of all time, but this was truly amazing last night.
Brilliant brilliance!
Instead of a period, all sentences should now end with #DiGiorNOYOUDIDNT
“Batista sounds like BAD-PIZZA.” so awesome
Bluetista gets crotch kicked again. The Lana tweet is what ever man and woman thought when she walked out in that skirt.
Brilliant with the last one, Bro-Stroud.
I want DiGiorino and Tyson Kidd to get in a fact war now…….
It would be pretty embarrassing for him when DiGiorino (and by this, I mean an actual frozen pizza) turned out to be more charismatic than he is.
Yet more proof the internet is the greatest invention ever.
After David pulls his DiGiorno out of the oven, he lets it sit for a minute before the first bite. Wouldn’t want to burn his O-tongue- a
Denny’s did it too a couple weeks ago: [twitter.com]
Brandon, did you see Brock Lesnar Guy wearing his own Barbershop Window t-shirt? Thought you’d appreciate that. [barbershopwindow.com]
B, I refuse to believe this isn’t just your attempt at a viral old-school P-Boi article.
#digiorNOYOUDIDNT had me dying.
It’s not delivery, It’s DiGiornBO! Yeah, it might have taken me all day at work yesterday to think of that.
Deep down, I think I already knew!
If Bryan showed up on RAW, I’m sure he had a #DiGiorYes chant ready to go