A Digital Billboard In Illinois Had A Great Suggestion For Justin Bieber’s Fate

The rivalry is as heated as it can possibly get with President Barack Obama and Canada’s Prime Minister betting each other a case of beer on the 2014 Winter Olympics hockey games. Harper is already up one case of beer to none, after the USA women coughed up a 2-0 lead with less than three minutes remaining in regulation, and eventually lost in OT to Team Canada earlier today. With all due respect to the women, though, the beer from the men’s match between USA and Canada comes loaded with way more carbs and bragging rights.
But until that game starts at noon tomorrow (ET) and the US, of course, wins by at least 10 goals, a company in Illinois had a pretty great idea for a bet that is way more important than beer. The loser has to keep Justin Bieber, according to the digital billboard owned by Command Transportation, and that might be the best joke/idea that could have been made during these Olympics. You know, not related to the total clusterf*ck that was Sochi’s preparations.
The only amendment that I’d offer would be that if Team USA wins, I mean when Team USA wins, we get to send him back to Canada by slingshot.
Is there any way to send him back other than via catapult? Isn’t that the only way to get to Canada.
Load him into a railgun?
I guess there is another way.
The only way for americans to get to canada is by going up. But, the US is going down so…….
Actually we can just do this by catapulting him back and forth. Then he’s not really in either country at a given moment. And then Pakistan can hit him with a missile in mid-air.
Let’s double up and deport Miley while we’re at it.
Everyone thinks Canadians are too nice to complain but everyone has their limits. Have you no sense of decency sir?
I think its we stop being so nice to Canadians sending us their offal. Avril, Nickelback, Alan Thicke. We’re Canada’s dumping grounds.
Lol, I can’t believe that it’s gotten to this – a sort of Canadian/American rivalry bent over Beiber in the Olympics. This is hilarious!
IT.IS.ON.
And no take-backs. Once he’s gone he’s not allowed back.
It’s a semi-final game, btw.
… I’ll see myself out.
I’m sure the hard-working players appreciate how we’ve somehow made the Olympic Gold Medal hockey game about Justin Bieber.
“and Canada’s Prime Minister”
The gold medal game is Sunday. Canada vs Sweden. Did anyone bother turning on a TV before writing this?
John Boehner is the President of the USA?
Thank you Obama!
Looks like you guys have the Biebs for four more years, eh?