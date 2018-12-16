ESPNU

College football’s bowl season kicked off on Saturday afternoon, as a number of FBS teams took the field to start the most wonderful time of the year. However, if you couldn’t wait until bowl season to watch some unpaid teens and 20-somethings play the wonderful sport of football, you might have been following along with the Division II playoffs, which held its championship game on Saturday, too.

The game featured top-ranked Valdosta State squaring off against third-seeded Ferris State, as the 28-team playoff (a concept that must blow the minds of every single person involved in the College Football Playoff committee) reached its conclusion. Both squads came into the game undefeated, and if Ferris State ends up winning the whole thing, a bonkers third quarter touchdown will be a big reason why.