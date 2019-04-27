Seahawks Second-Round Pick D.K. Metcalf Surprised Pete Carroll By Showing Up To An Interview Shirtless

04.27.19

D.K. Metcalf turned heads after his decision to enter the 2019 NFL Draft, as a picture of the former Ole Miss wide receiver in the school’s weight room went viral. Metcalf then backed up the hype by heading to the NFL Combine and throwing down a blazing fast 40-yard dash time, which is rather impressive for someone listed at 6’3 and 228 pounds.

Metcalf is more than just a physical specimen, he’s a promising football player, too. It led to him getting drafted in the second round of the draft, going to the Seattle Seahawks with the 64th pick. Thanks to this, we got to see one of the best moments of the pre-draft process: Metcalf meeting with the Seahawks and strolling into the meeting without a shirt on.

As you can guess, it was a bit unconventional, so when he did it, everyone in the room laughed. You might not, however, guess that Pete Carroll decided the only rational course of action was to respond by ripping his shirt off and shaking Metcalf’s hand.

