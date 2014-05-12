Donald Sterling ‘Apologizes’ In Interview With Anderson Cooper, Heaves Another Insult At Magic Johnson

#Charles Barkley #Anderson Cooper
Creative Director
05.12.14 16 Comments

Notorious bigot and soulless slumlord Donald Sterling sat down with Anderson Cooper for an exclusive interview that will air Monday night at 8:00 PM. Sterling was sure to get “I’m sorry” and “I’m not a racist” on record, but not without wandering off the PC/PR trail. Sterling threw shade at Magic Johnson, claimed he was baited into making the comments heard on the infamous tape, and of course prefaced his apology with the unmoving qualifier: “If I said anything wrong.”

Below is a sample of baffling quotes from the Sterling-Cooper (worst Mad Men storyline ever) interview, courtesy of CNN. Emphasis added.

The apology:

If I said anything wrong, I’m sorry.”

On Magic Johnson:

“He’s a good person. I mean, what am I going to say? Has he done everything he can do to help minorities? I don’t think so. But I’ll say it, he’s great. But I don’t think he’s a good example for the children of Los Angeles.

What it’s like to listen to the tape:

“When I listen to that tape, I don’t even know how I can say words like that. … I don’t know why the girl had me say those things.

On whether he was “set up”:

“Well yes, I was baited. I mean, that’s not the way I talk. I don’t talk about people for one thing, ever. I talk about ideas and other things. I don’t talk about people.

On whether he’s a racist:

I’m not a racist. I made a terrible, terrible mistake. And I’m here with you today to apologize and to ask for forgiveness for all the people that I’ve hurt.”

On whether he deserves another chance:

“I’m a good member who made a mistake and I’m apologizing and I’m asking for forgiveness. Am I entitled to one mistake, am I after 35 years? I mean, I love my league, I love my partners. Am I entitled to one mistake? It’s a terrible mistake, and I’ll never do it again … If the owners feel I have another chance, then they’ll give it to me.”

The full interview airs tonight at 8:00 PM on CNN. Charles Barkley won’t be tuning in:

CNN

Around The Web

TOPICS#Charles Barkley#Anderson Cooper
TAGSANDERSON COOPERCHARLES BARKLEYCNNDONALD STERLINGMAGIC JOHNSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP