Donald Sterling ‘Apologizes’ In Interview With Anderson Cooper, Heaves Another Insult At Magic Johnson

Notorious bigot and soulless slumlord Donald Sterling sat down with Anderson Cooper for an exclusive interview that will air Monday night at 8:00 PM. Sterling was sure to get “I’m sorry” and “I’m not a racist” on record, but not without wandering off the PC/PR trail. Sterling threw shade at Magic Johnson, claimed he was baited into making the comments heard on the infamous tape, and of course prefaced his apology with the unmoving qualifier: “If I said anything wrong.”

Below is a sample of baffling quotes from the Sterling-Cooper (worst Mad Men storyline ever) interview, courtesy of CNN. Emphasis added.

The apology:

“If I said anything wrong, I’m sorry.”

On Magic Johnson:

“He’s a good person. I mean, what am I going to say? Has he done everything he can do to help minorities? I don’t think so. But I’ll say it, he’s great. But I don’t think he’s a good example for the children of Los Angeles.“

What it’s like to listen to the tape:

“When I listen to that tape, I don’t even know how I can say words like that. … I don’t know why the girl had me say those things.“

On whether he was “set up”:

“Well yes, I was baited. I mean, that’s not the way I talk. I don’t talk about people for one thing, ever. I talk about ideas and other things. I don’t talk about people.“

On whether he’s a racist:

“I’m not a racist. I made a terrible, terrible mistake. And I’m here with you today to apologize and to ask for forgiveness for all the people that I’ve hurt.”

On whether he deserves another chance:

“I’m a good member who made a mistake and I’m apologizing and I’m asking for forgiveness. Am I entitled to one mistake, am I after 35 years? I mean, I love my league, I love my partners. Am I entitled to one mistake? It’s a terrible mistake, and I’ll never do it again … If the owners feel I have another chance, then they’ll give it to me.”

The full interview airs tonight at 8:00 PM on CNN. Charles Barkley won’t be tuning in:

