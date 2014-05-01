Donald Sterling Is Gone And Racism In Sports Is Dead For Everyone We Were Planning To Listen To

05.01.14

Somebody threw a bucket of water on former Clippers owner Donald Sterling and melted him, officially ending racism in sports forever. Folks like Bill Maher reason that all the racists are old and dying off, so I’m sure we’ll never hear of another horror story like this or, say, 15 people wearing blackface this Halloween to get covered on Jezebel.

Enter the No Foul Coalition, a group dedicated to finally, definitively ending racism in sports across the board. In the No Foul Coalition all of your voices are heard, assuming you’re part of a race we were ever planning to listen to.

Enjoy, most of you!

