Donald Sterling Set To Receive NAACP Lifetime Achievement Award (UPDATE: Or Not)

Contributing Writer
04.27.14 22 Comments
Los Angeles Clippers Owner Donald Sterling

Getty Image

UPDATE: REJECTED!

The interim president of the NAACP said Sunday morning that Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling will no longer receive a second lifetime achievement award that its Los Angeles chapter was going to give him next month.

Lorraine Miller made the announcement as a guest on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday morning.

“If you’re silent about this, then you are accepting this,” Miller told the show’s host, David Gregory. “And people have got to say that this is not good and do something about it.”

This would have been the second time in six years that the Los Angeles chapter would have been given Sterling its lifetime achievement award.

Above via ESPN, showing that maybe I should watch those Sunday morning shows and that you can apparently get two lifetime achievement awards for something.

———————————————–

Hey, you remember how LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling made some not-so-socially-acceptable remarks about minorities? LeBron James, Magic Johnson, even Snoop had some opinions on the matter. Well, until this leaked tape, the NAACP had their own thoughts about Mr. Sterling. Take it away USA Today:

A May 15 banquet for the Los Angeles chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People just became a lot more intriguing. The group is planning to honor Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling with a lifetime achievement award. This is the 100th anniversary of the L.A. chapter.

But in light of racist comments attributed to Sterling on a recording that surfaced on the TMZ website, the banquet plans might be changing.

Two notes:

1. As Deadspin has laid out, this would’ve been kinda weird even without this new scandal.

2. This development gives me an opportunity to make my “More like Donald Cooper.” joke in a post. I regret nothing.

