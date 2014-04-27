Donald Sterling Set To Receive NAACP Lifetime Achievement Award (UPDATE: Or Not)

UPDATE: REJECTED!

The interim president of the NAACP said Sunday morning that Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling will no longer receive a second lifetime achievement award that its Los Angeles chapter was going to give him next month.

Lorraine Miller made the announcement as a guest on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday morning.

“If you’re silent about this, then you are accepting this,” Miller told the show’s host, David Gregory. “And people have got to say that this is not good and do something about it.”

This would have been the second time in six years that the Los Angeles chapter would have been given Sterling its lifetime achievement award.