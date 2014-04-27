Donald Sterling Set To Receive NAACP Lifetime Achievement Award (UPDATE: Or Not)

UPDATE: REJECTED!
The interim president of the NAACP said Sunday morning that Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling will no longer receive a second lifetime achievement award that its Los Angeles chapter was going to give him next month.
Lorraine Miller made the announcement as a guest on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday morning.
“If you’re silent about this, then you are accepting this,” Miller told the show’s host, David Gregory. “And people have got to say that this is not good and do something about it.”
This would have been the second time in six years that the Los Angeles chapter would have been given Sterling its lifetime achievement award.
Above via ESPN, showing that maybe I should watch those Sunday morning shows and that you can apparently get two lifetime achievement awards for something.
Hey, you remember how LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling made some not-so-socially-acceptable remarks about minorities? LeBron James, Magic Johnson, even Snoop had some opinions on the matter. Well, until this leaked tape, the NAACP had their own thoughts about Mr. Sterling. Take it away USA Today:
A May 15 banquet for the Los Angeles chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People just became a lot more intriguing. The group is planning to honor Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling with a lifetime achievement award. This is the 100th anniversary of the L.A. chapter.
But in light of racist comments attributed to Sterling on a recording that surfaced on the TMZ website, the banquet plans might be changing.
Two notes:
1. As Deadspin has laid out, this would’ve been kinda weird even without this new scandal.
2. This development gives me an opportunity to make my “More like Donald Cooper.” joke in a post. I regret nothing.
I’ve always been a big fan of sarcastic awards.
The ‘association of colored people’ is what got him pissed in the first place.
Maybe Jesse Jackson will be honored by the Jews. My bad, he gets a pass
yes, because he’s been AWFULLY successful politically since he called NYC : hymietown. it’s regretful that didn’t bring wholesale condemnation and buttonhole his chances at higher public office … or anything.
go back to bed TDNF, you’re still shootin airballs.
He wasnt successful because he was a complete incompetent moron.
Living in Hymentown would probably be very frustrating.
Hymentown was bursting at the seams.
The hypocrites on TNT are saying something should be done, but the players should play, oh and Charles and Shaq will continue to pull a paycheck from the network funded by advertising revenue made from showing Clippers games. Wouldn’t want to really rock the boat in the name of social equality, or anything really important.
You know those raised fists at the Olympics, “cute”. You know those Supreme Court Justices eviscerating The Voting Rights Act because “Racism isn’t really a problem in America anymore”, spot on. Dontchaknow.
If one single Clippers player takes the court before Sterling is suspended by the League or announces his intentions to sell the franchise, they selling out, on the worlds biggest stage, in front of every single fan of color. There are things more important than money, or career, or fame.
IF TAKING A STAND DIDN’T INCLUDE MAKING DIFFICULT SACRIFICES TO ACHIEVE, THE GOAL ISN’T WORTH ANYTHING, AND THE STRUGGLE MEANINGLESS
That’s one inspiring speech. I’m charged up now and ready to boycott the NBA. You sir are a hero.
Were you ass passionate about the Duke Lacrosse false rape charges?
you bet I was, and as passionate about condemning the armed racist separatist redneck yahoos “protecting” the bundy ranch AND the government for acquiescing thereby giving them yet more power and inspiring other racists just like them. right is right, it’s simple to identify.
Then we agree.
This is dumb. Players don’t play for Sterling. They play for themselves, their teammates, and their coaches. The players shouldn’t have to give up anything because the owner is jackass. Most didn’t choose to be their. Should Black Griffin give up his chance to win a title (something he’s been working for his entire life) because the team that drafted him has a racist owner? No way. Punishment will come to Sterling. The players giving up a chance they may never have again is so wrong. You want them to punish themselves because of what Sterling did.
@ TheDongerNeedsFood
I take it you have alot of “ass passion”?
@Lets Chop Cats again, I reiterate : IF TAKING A STAND DIDN’T INCLUDE MAKING DIFFICULT SACRIFICES TO ACHIEVE, THE GOAL ISN’T WORTH ANYTHING, AND THE STRUGGLE MEANINGLESS
That’s a terribly generous picture of Sterling you found. All the ones on Deadspin have made my girl parts shrivel up and hide.
Being honored by the NAACP? I guess that blows the whole right wing racist card.
And the fact he has been a huge donator to the DNC. But expect that info to get buried
Why the hell did they honor him once already? His racism has always been one of those things in the NBA that absolutely everyone is aware of, but is rarely spoken of.
Yeah, this is insane.
Maybe they thought no one would notice because it’s the Clippers.
Is anyone else struggling with the absurdity of someone receiving two “lifetime achievement” awards? Does the second one cancel out the first?
Semi-serious question: Are these comments any different than black men/women who denounce black men that choose to be with white women? (Especially once they get rich and famous, like, say, NBA players?)
Nope