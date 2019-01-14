Getty Image

Donald Trump has a lot going on these days, relatively speaking. The government shutdown has mean not much is actually getting done, but as the shutdown lingers — now the longest in American history — there’s been plenty of chances for him to comment on who’s to blame and how much he feels American needs a wall on its southern border with Mexico.

He also has to maintain other ceremonial duties, such as hosting championship teams if they decide visiting the White House is worth the trouble. The NBA likely won’t see a team visit until Trump is out of office, but college football is a very different game. And the Clemson Tigers are, indeed, visiting Trump a week after stomping on Alabama in the title game.

Trump announced the team’s visit on Monday morning from the White House lawn in a meeting with reporters, but the most bizarre moment came when he revealed what the White House would be serving the team: a bunch of fast food.