Getty Image

Donald Trump’s fast food smorgasbord for the Clemson Tigers as they visited the White House following their national championship win over Alabama was the story of the day on Monday, as it’s both hilarious and absurd that the president trotted out the finest silver and china to set what had to have been lukewarm fast food offerings from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Domino’s, and Burger King.

Now, it is important to remember the stated reason for this spread is the continuing government shutdown that has left hundreds of thousands of government employees without pay because Trump is using them as leverage to get money for a border wall to escalate his racist anti-immigration efforts. That shutdown, Trump claims, meant the White House chefs had been furloughed, leaving him to his own devices for dinner, which meant either 300 or 1,000 hamburgers/hamberders, along with nuggets, pizzas, fries, Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, and chicken sandwiches for the Tigers.

The footage that came out of the White House from reporters on the scene was absolutely surreal, as Trump was very excited about the spread. Clemson players, meanwhile, had something of a mixed reaction to the fast food buffet placed in front of them.