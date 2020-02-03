Getty Image
Donald Trump Congratulated The Wrong State After The Chiefs Won The Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday for the first time in 50 years, and Donald Trump made sure to leave his mark on the proceedings in his own unique way.

Trump was all over the Super Bowl, running an ad during and after the game. He was also interviewed before the Super Bowl by Fox News, but when the time came to congratulate the Chiefs for coming out on top, he got the state in which they play wrong.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!” Trump wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Here’s a screenshot, in case you don’t believe he doesn’t know where the Chiefs play.

The Chiefs, of course, play in Missouri, not Kansas. There IS a Kansas City, Kansas, but it is not where Arrowhead Stadium is. People get confused about this all the time, but these people are usually not the president of the United States of America.

The result was basically everyone making the same joke about Trump getting a map made that shows the Chiefs playing in Kansas.

At this point, Donald Trump is the worst iteration of a very good Vine.

