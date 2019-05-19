Donald Trump’s Golf Scores Were Apparently Hacked And The USGA Is Investigating

Perhaps the most perfect Donald Trump’s golf story is the one where he won a golf tournament at his club he didn’t get to play in. It’s classic Trump: asserting his will on reality to make himself look good. It’s fitting, then, that the latest Trump golf controversy is over rounds of golf that he never even played.

According to multiple reports, Trump’s USGA account was hacked by someone looking to post unflattering scores and altering his much-preened-over handicap. The USGA runs a GHIN handicap system where golfers post their official scores. On Friday, four scores were posted under Trump’s name, all with scores in the 100s — 101, 100, 108, and 102.

Considering that Trump also claims he shot a 68 earlier in April, those ring as a bit high — although, Trump’s claim of a 68, given his well-known history of questionable golfing etiquette also raised a number of eyebrows. And posting them all at once, on a day where Trump was traveling and apparently didn’t golf, seems curious at best.

